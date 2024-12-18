Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to cope with food anxiety during the festive season

By Alison Fixsen, Senior Lecturer Psychology, University of Westminster
Christmas can be a time of togetherness, fun and relaxation. Yet, it can also bring unique challenges – particularly for those who may struggle with food anxiety, weight concerns or an eating disorder.

There are many reasons why the holidays can be such a difficult time for people struggling with eating concerns. Holidays can often magnify feelings such as stress,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
