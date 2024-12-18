Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What medical history can teach us about reports of personality changes after organ transplants

By Fay Bound Alberti, Professor in Modern History and UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, King's College London
From vegetarians craving meat to changes in sexual preference, some organ transplant patients report changes to their personality reflecting those of the organ donor. A 2024 study claims to challenge “conventional views of memory and identity” by suggesting organs carry memories and emotions and that the findings raise “ethical and philosophical questions” about transplantation.

In medical history, though, both are already familiar themes. Physician J.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
