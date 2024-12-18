Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden is a nearly cashless society – here’s how it affects people who are left out

By Moa Petersén, Associate Professor in Digital Cultures, Lund University
Lena Halldenius, Professor of Human Rights Studies, Lund University
Around the world, cards and apps are the default way to pay – but nowhere is the transition away from cash more obvious than in Sweden. The Bank of Sweden notes that the amount of cash in circulation in the country has halved since 2007.

Part of this is due to a unique Swedish law that prioritises “freedom…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
