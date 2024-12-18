Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rules against insider trading also boost innovation, research finds

By D. Brian Blank, Associate Professor of Finance, Mississippi State University
Jiawei Chen, Assistant Professor of Finance, University of West Alabama
Valeriya Posylnaya, Assistant Professor of Finance, University of Minnesota Duluth
Strong enforcement of insider trading laws doesn’t just protect investors – it encourages businesses to be more innovative, according to our new peer-reviewed research.

In fact, we found that after a company is hit with an insider-trading indictment, it generally produces more patents – which in turn are cited more by other patents – than it did before…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
