Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Buildings inspired by worms and grasshoppers: the future of biomimicry in construction

By Robiel Eilyn Manzueta Felix, Research fellow, Universidad de Navarra
Amaia Zuazua-Ros, Doctora Arquitecta, Universidad de Navarra
César Martín-Gómez, Catedrático en instalaciones y sistemas energéticos en arquitectura y urbanismo, Universidad de Navarra
We all want to make our buildings more efficient and reliable. Artificial solutions abound, but evolution also holds the answers to many of our problems.

Some animals and plants ingeniously adapt their bodies to environmental conditions like light, temperature and air quality by changing colour or filtering out harmful gases. A branch of scientific research, known as biomimicry, copies and adapts these natural solutions, and applies them to design and engineering.

This approach has already…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
