Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coughing won’t save you if you’re having a heart attack, despite what people claim on social media

By David C. Gaze, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Pathology, University of Westminster
A recent trend on social media has revived a curious technique from the late 1970s called cough CPR. A post claims that this method can help people, if they are alone, to survive a heart attack by coughing rhythmically to keep their heart beating. The idea is striking and dramatic, often framed as a life-saving hack, but it’s not without controversy.

The concept of cough CPR originates from medical practices used in specific, controlled…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
