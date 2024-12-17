Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: Ortega’s repressive machinery continues to stifle any dissent

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has today designated Brooklyn Rivera, a leader of the Miskito Indigenous people, as a prisoner of conscience and calls on the Nicaraguan authorities to order his immediate and unconditional release. The organization has also issued a public statement in which it continues to denounce the repressive model of Daniel Ortega's government, which has


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
