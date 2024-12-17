Tolerance.ca
English councils and planning set to be transformed under ambitious devolution plan – an expert explains

By Jack Newman, Research Fellow, School for Policy Studies, University of Bristol
The UK government has outlined its plans for English devolution and local government reform in a landmark white paper. These are some of the most consequential reforms of recent times, signalling a long-term settlement on how England is governed. English devolution bridges two of the government’s biggest challenges: how to make people feel better off and how to rebuild trust in politics.

Unlike the other parts of the UK, where devolution entails a national assembly that passes laws and budgets, devolution in England is about groups of local authorities working together. In recent years,…The Conversation


