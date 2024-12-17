Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea at a crossroads after president is impeached – here’s what will happen next

By Yoon Hwa Walker, PhD Candidate in the School of Languages, Cultures and Linguistics, SOAS, University of London
South Korea’s National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday, December 14. The vote marks the third time a president has been impeached in the country’s constitutional history.

Out of 300 assembly members, 204 voted in favour of the motion, 85 voted against, three abstained, and eight votes were declared invalid. This outcome indicates that at least 12 votes in favour came from Yoon’s conservative ruling People Power party.

The vote was the second…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
