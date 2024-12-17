Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five Christmas story elements that don’t appear in the Bible, from the little donkey to the inn keeper

By Chris Greenough, Professor of Social Sciences, Edge Hill University
Despite the secularisation of Christmas, biblical symbolism seems to be everywhere at this time of year.

From images of the Virgin Mary on Christmas cards to carols about the little donkey, the baby Jesus in nativity scenes and the three kings in school plays, there’s no shortage of retellings of the biblical story of Jesus’ birth.

Most cultural representations of Jesus’ birth are a combination of the accounts in the gospels of Matthew and Luke – there is no mention of Jesus’ birth in the gospels of Mark or John. Luke is the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s ahead in politics in 2025: Elections, economic angst and enduring conflict
~ English councils and planning set to be transformed under ambitious devolution plan – an expert explains
~ Children of parents not in a romantic relationship are just as happy as those in nuclear families – new research
~ South Korea at a crossroads after president is impeached – here’s what will happen next
~ New stadiums, airports and oil links: the environmental cost of Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup
~ Democracy across the Americas is in crisis
~ What Christmas looked like in the middle ages for one grieving family – from carols to charity and chess
~ Climate change could overwhelm our sewers – here’s how green infrastructure could help
~ Good sex and relationships education can help teens understand when behaviour is abusive or controlling
~ Alcohol prescribing for severe withdrawal – what the research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter