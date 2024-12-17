Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s latest brush with extreme heat shows just how good weather forecasting really is

By Ailie Gallant, Associate Professor, ARC Centre of Excellence for Weather of the 21st Century, Monash University
Michael Barnes, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Weather of the 21st Century, Monash University
Much of the country is sweltering under extreme heat that was very well forecast. But seemingly minor factors can make a big difference to what happens on the day.The Conversation


