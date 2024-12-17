Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hugh Marks is the new managing director of the ABC. Is he the right person for the job?

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
The former Nine CEO brings strong business credentials to the role. But on other aspects of the job, questions remain over his suitability.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
