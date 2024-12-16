Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Conservatives have had a terrible few years – these are the three first steps to recovery in 2025

By Andrew S. Roe-Crines, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in British Politics, University of Liverpool
The Conservatives have faced a number of crises since emerging as one of the largest parties in British politics. These crises, which are well documented and analysed by historians of the party, were overcome with strong leadership, determination to shake off the pressures from outside, or ruthless determination to survive, no matter the odds.

Longevity, for the party, has been enabled by a clear survival instinct, which immediately points to solutions for problems. For example, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There’s a link between walking speed and ageing well. Here’s how you can improve it
~ Why Romania’s election was annulled – and what happens next?
~ ‘Mirror life forms’ may sound like science fiction, but scientists warn they could be deadly to humans and destroy the environment
~ Why you should avoid doing the exact same workout everyday if you want to get fit
~ Early pregnancy endings are an overlooked workplace issue – here’s how that could change
~ Will AI save the planet? Why the evidence is flawed
~ My research on the politics of smell divided the internet – here’s what it’s actually about
~ Consider The Turkey: philosopher’s new book might put you off your festive bird – and that’s exactly what he would want
~ Gladiator II: a historian on the real north African kingdom of Numidia – and the men who ruled it
~ Harold Holt is a meme today, but when the prime minister went missing in December 1967, it was no laughing matter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter