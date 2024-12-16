Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Early pregnancy endings are an overlooked workplace issue – here’s how that could change

By Jo Brewis, Professor of People and Organisations, The Open University
Ilaria Boncori, Professor in Management and Marketing, University of Essex
Julie Davies, Professor Healthcare Management and Leadership Development, Brunel Business School, London, UCL
There are several types of early pregnancy ending, and most workplaces don’t have enough support in place for staff who are affected.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There’s a link between walking speed and ageing well. Here’s how you can improve it
~ Why Romania’s election was annulled – and what happens next?
~ ‘Mirror life forms’ may sound like science fiction, but scientists warn they could be deadly to humans and destroy the environment
~ The Conservatives have had a terrible few years – these are the three first steps to recovery in 2025
~ Why you should avoid doing the exact same workout everyday if you want to get fit
~ Will AI save the planet? Why the evidence is flawed
~ My research on the politics of smell divided the internet – here’s what it’s actually about
~ Consider The Turkey: philosopher’s new book might put you off your festive bird – and that’s exactly what he would want
~ Gladiator II: a historian on the real north African kingdom of Numidia – and the men who ruled it
~ Harold Holt is a meme today, but when the prime minister went missing in December 1967, it was no laughing matter
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter