Human Rights Observatory

Gabrielle Chanel: the untold story of a pioneering self-made woman

By Séverine Le Loarne-Lemaire, Professor, Head of the FERE Research Chair (Female Entrepreneurship for a Renewed Economy) Habilitée à diriger des recherches en sciences de gestion, Grenoble École de Management (GEM)
We think we know everything about Gabrielle Chanel. Yet, she epitomises the essence of a self-made woman. And still, she’s rarely associated with the image of an entrepreneur. Why is that?The Conversation


