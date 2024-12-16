Learning from the withdrawals of UN peacekeeping missions in Mali and the DRC
By Chiara Lanfranchi, Researcher · CCDP - Centre on Conflict, Development and Peacebuilding, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
Margaux Pinaud, Project Coordinator, Centre on Conflict, Development & Peacebuilding, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
Sara Hellmüller, Senior Researcher at ETH Zurich, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
The host countries of two of the United Nations’ flagship peacekeeping missions recently demanded their withdrawal. This development raises questions about whether such missions can still effectively prevent and manage conflicts. As part of a broader review, the UN is working to adapt its peacekeeping efforts to contemporary realities.
At the end of 2023, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) concluded its withdrawal at the request of the Malian government.…
