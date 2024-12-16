Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Learning from the withdrawals of UN peacekeeping missions in Mali and the DRC

By Chiara Lanfranchi, Researcher · CCDP - Centre on Conflict, Development and Peacebuilding, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
Margaux Pinaud, Project Coordinator, Centre on Conflict, Development & Peacebuilding, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
Sara Hellmüller, Senior Researcher at ETH Zurich, Graduate Institute – Institut de hautes études internationales et du développement (IHEID)
The host countries of two of the United Nations’ flagship peacekeeping missions recently demanded their withdrawal. This development raises questions about whether such missions can still effectively prevent and manage conflicts. As part of a broader review, the UN is working to adapt its peacekeeping efforts to contemporary realities.

At the end of 2023, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) concluded its withdrawal at the request of the Malian government.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There’s a link between walking speed and ageing well. Here’s how you can improve it
~ Why Romania’s election was annulled – and what happens next?
~ ‘Mirror life forms’ may sound like science fiction, but scientists warn they could be deadly to humans and destroy the environment
~ The Conservatives have had a terrible few years – these are the three first steps to recovery in 2025
~ Why you should avoid doing the exact same workout everyday if you want to get fit
~ Early pregnancy endings are an overlooked workplace issue – here’s how that could change
~ Will AI save the planet? Why the evidence is flawed
~ My research on the politics of smell divided the internet – here’s what it’s actually about
~ Consider The Turkey: philosopher’s new book might put you off your festive bird – and that’s exactly what he would want
~ Gladiator II: a historian on the real north African kingdom of Numidia – and the men who ruled it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter