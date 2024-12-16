Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chanel is in search of a creative revival. Is Mathieu Blazy the right person for the job?

By Delphine Dion, Full Professor, Consmption and Market dynamics, ESSEC
The fashion world has been waiting to learn the name of the person who will succeed Karl Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard. He or she will have to renew the fashion house while remaining true to its heritage..The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There’s a link between walking speed and ageing well. Here’s how you can improve it
~ Why Romania’s election was annulled – and what happens next?
~ ‘Mirror life forms’ may sound like science fiction, but scientists warn they could be deadly to humans and destroy the environment
~ The Conservatives have had a terrible few years – these are the three first steps to recovery in 2025
~ Why you should avoid doing the exact same workout everyday if you want to get fit
~ Early pregnancy endings are an overlooked workplace issue – here’s how that could change
~ Will AI save the planet? Why the evidence is flawed
~ My research on the politics of smell divided the internet – here’s what it’s actually about
~ Consider The Turkey: philosopher’s new book might put you off your festive bird – and that’s exactly what he would want
~ Gladiator II: a historian on the real north African kingdom of Numidia – and the men who ruled it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter