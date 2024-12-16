Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Building with earth could transform sustainable construction – here’s how

By Rabia Charef, Senior Research Associate in Circular Economy & Digitalisation, Lancaster University
Imagine you are standing in front of a multimillion-pound building in the centre of the French city, Lyon. It radiates warmth and history with its rammed earth structural walls. Two hundred miles away, a small house in the Beaucastel winery, Provence, shares a similar texture and aesthetic.

The soil used for both buildings was excavated earth that had been considered waste, leftover from the construction site or excavated from the nearby area. It was destined for landfills.

Once mixed with water and compacted, it creates a material strong enough to build walls. But watch…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
