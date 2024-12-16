Black adults with long COVID report higher levels of hopelessness and suicidal thoughts − new research
By Janelle R. Goodwill, Assistant Professor of Social Work, Policy, and Practice, University of Chicago
Tiwaloluwa Ajibewa, Assistant Professor of Preventive Medicine, Northwestern University
Black Americans were disproportionately affected by COVID-19 infections, illness and death during the pandemic. But the long-term toll of long COVID among this group is still largely overlooked.
