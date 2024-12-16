Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Twins were the norm for our ancient primate ancestors − one baby at a time had evolutionary advantages

By Tesla Monson, Associate Professor of Anthropology, Western Washington University
Jack McBride, Ph.D. Student in Anthropology, Yale University
Twins are pretty rare, accounting for just 3% of births in the US these days. But new research shows that for primates 60 million years ago, giving birth to twins was the norm.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
