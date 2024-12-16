Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does red wine cause headaches? Our research points to a compound found in the grapes’ skin

By Andrew Waterhouse, Professor of Enology, University of California, Davis
Apramita Devi, Postdoctoral researcher in food science and technology, University of California, Davis
Medical accounts of red wine headaches go back to Roman times, but the experience is likely as old as winemaking – something like 10,000 years. As chemists specializing in winemaking, we wanted to try to figure out the source of these headaches.

Many components of red wine have been accused of causing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
