Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Fighters Rape Women and Girls, Hold Sex Slaves

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image RSF fighters took 18-year-old “Hania” from her home in Fayu, South Kordofan when she was three months pregnant. They held her at a military base and repeatedly raped her for three months before she escaped.  © 2024 Human Rights Watch Rapid Support Forces fighters and allied militias have raped scores of women and girls, including in the context of sexual slavery, in Sudan’s South Kordofan state since September 2023.Conflict-related sexual violence is a serious violation of international humanitarian law, or the laws of war, and a war crime. Sexual violence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
