Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Elon Musk-Vivek Ramaswamy DOGE initiative could help Americans dodge red tape

By W. Dominika Wranik, Professor, Faculty of Management, Dalhousie University
Nachum Gabler, PhD Student in Public Administration, Dalhousie University
Vurain Tabvuma, Professor, Sobey School of Business Management, Saint Mary’s University
DOGE’s goals may be desirable or detestable, depending on who you ask. But partisan leanings aside, could DOGE have any benefits?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
