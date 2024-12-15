Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bali five return to Australia, and don’t have to serve more prison time

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Despite Indonesia’s preference, the men will not serve any further prison time here. The government has given no quid pro quo for the return of the five.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More spending and weaker revenue hits budget bottom line in some years: Chalmers
~ South Korea: President Impeached for Abuse of Power
~ The revolving door of Africa's displacement crises
~ Syria: 35,000 registered missing in 13 years of conflict as ICRC helps families seek answers
~ Lessons from Aceh: How language unites and segregates in conflicts
~ UN rights chief urges accountability for post-electoral violence in Venezuela
~ Iran: Detained Activists Denied Medical Care
~ Iran: UN experts call for strict new hijab law to be repealed
~ Protesting farmers are having to fight off the radical right, conspiracy theorists and climate sceptics
~ Why Scottish salmon’s rebrand may end up harming the integrity of a top export and hurting producers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter