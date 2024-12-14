Tolerance.ca
South Korea: President Impeached for Abuse of Power

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters gather holding banners demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 14, 2024. © AP Photo/Lee Jin-man (Seoul) – The South Korean National Assembly’s 204 to 85 vote to impeach President Yoon Suk-yeol on December 14, 2024 after his rejected imposition of martial law has reinforced democratic rule and checks and balances in South Korea, Human Rights Watch said today. All 300 National Assembly lawmakers participated in the vote, with 204 votes in favor, 85 against, three…


