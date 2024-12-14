Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The revolving door of Africa's displacement crises

By Guest Contributor
The global community urgently needs to increase funding for humanitarian relief and also invest in proven programs, such as climate-smart agriculture, that can prevent displacement.


~ Syria: 35,000 registered missing in 13 years of conflict as ICRC helps families seek answers
~ Lessons from Aceh: How language unites and segregates in conflicts
~ UN rights chief urges accountability for post-electoral violence in Venezuela
~ Iran: Detained Activists Denied Medical Care
~ Iran: UN experts call for strict new hijab law to be repealed
~ Protesting farmers are having to fight off the radical right, conspiracy theorists and climate sceptics
~ Why Scottish salmon’s rebrand may end up harming the integrity of a top export and hurting producers
~ Daniel Craig’s turn as queer writer and an ‘unfilmable’ book brought to life – what you should watch, read and see this week
~ FBI director guides the agency in confronting complex international threats, investigating federal crimes and running 55 field offices
~ Georgia: Police committing shocking human rights violations amid ongoing crackdown on protesters
