Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights chief urges accountability for post-electoral violence in Venezuela

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday reiterated the need for accountability for post-electoral violence in Venezuela and alleged excessive use of force during protests that left at least 28 people dead.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran: Detained Activists Denied Medical Care
~ Iran: UN experts call for strict new hijab law to be repealed
~ Protesting farmers are having to fight off the radical right, conspiracy theorists and climate sceptics
~ Why Scottish salmon’s rebrand may end up harming the integrity of a top export and hurting producers
~ Daniel Craig’s turn as queer writer and an ‘unfilmable’ book brought to life – what you should watch, read and see this week
~ FBI director guides the agency in confronting complex international threats, investigating federal crimes and running 55 field offices
~ Georgia: Police committing shocking human rights violations amid ongoing crackdown on protesters
~ Trump wants China’s help in making peace in Ukraine. He’s unlikely to get it
~ Western self-sufficiency in computer chips is just not going to happen
~ Exercise boosts memory for up to 24 hours after a workout – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter