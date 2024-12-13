Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Detained Activists Denied Medical Care

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Several recent cases confirm the continuation of Iran's longstanding policy of denying political prisoners medical care as a tool to silence dissent, Human Rights Watch said today. This worsens the health conditions of detainees who should not have been imprisoned in the first place, causes unnecessary suffering, and leads to preventable deaths.Human Rights Watch has interviewed two informed sources about the lack of access to medical care in Evin Prison. Evin holds thousands of prisoners, including…


© Human Rights Watch -
