Human Rights Observatory

Iran: UN experts call for strict new hijab law to be repealed

Iranian women and girls now face prison terms of up to 15 years and possible death sentences for failing to wear a hijab, through a new strict law on religious dress and behaviour that was due to take effect on Friday.


