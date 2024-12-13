Tolerance.ca
Protesting farmers are having to fight off the radical right, conspiracy theorists and climate sceptics

By Tom Carter-Brookes, Leverhulme Doctoral Scholar, Sustainable Rural Futures, Keele University
Thousands of farmers travelled to London on November 19 to protest the new government’s first budget and its imposition of new inheritance tax rules. Nearly a month later, on December 12, there was another protest, this time with more tractors, fewer celebrities, and only a tiny fraction of the media coverage. Similar protests happened in Cardiff, Felixstowe, York, Exeter, Derbyshire and many other…The Conversation


