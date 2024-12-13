Tolerance.ca
Daniel Craig’s turn as queer writer and an ‘unfilmable’ book brought to life – what you should watch, read and see this week

By Naomi Joseph, Arts + Culture Editor
William S. Burroughs was a gay drug addict. A knot of contradictions, he was also deeply homophobic, sexist, racist and a gun-loving conservative, a passion that would eventually lead to him to be convicted of manslaughter. Needless to say, his life was as wild as his fiction – just watch Luca Guadagnino’s new film Queer.

The film is an adaptation of Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical novella of the same name, which was written in Central America,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
