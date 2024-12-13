Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Police committing shocking human rights violations amid ongoing crackdown on protesters

By Amnesty International
Hundreds of protesters in Georgia have faced brutal dispersal tactics, arbitrary detention, and torture and other ill-treatment during a crackdown on anti-government rallies over the past two weeks, Amnesty International revealed today. A detailed briefing, based on testimonies from victims of police brutality, human rights defenders, and video evidence, highlights extensive human rights violations, including the […] The post Georgia: Police committing shocking human rights violations amid ongoing crackdown on protesters appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump wants China’s help in making peace in Ukraine. He’s unlikely to get it
~ Western self-sufficiency in computer chips is just not going to happen
~ Exercise boosts memory for up to 24 hours after a workout – new research
~ Three promising outcomes from the world’s first official summit to conserve and restore mangroves
~ St John’s wort: six drug interactions you should know about
~ Guinea: Authorities must carry out an independent and impartial investigation into the dramatic incident at the Nzérékoré stadium and the security forces’ behaviour
~ Ebola: how a vaccine turned a terrifying virus into a preventable disease
~ South Africa wants to make alcohol more expensive. Why it’s a good idea – health economist
~ South Africa’s low-cost housing model is broken – study suggests how to fix it
~ Shrink by Rachel M. Thomas: a compelling graphic novel about navigating fatphobia as a young woman
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter