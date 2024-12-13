Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Exercise boosts memory for up to 24 hours after a workout – new research

By Mikaela Bloomberg, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, UCL
What’s good for your heart is good for your brain. Just as physical activity helps keep our bodies fit and strong as we age, it also helps maintain our cognitive function – and is even linked with lower dementia risk.

Yet beyond the longer term cognitive benefits of physical activity, exercise also seems to give a short-term boost to cognitive performance lasting from minutes to hours. According to our latest study, this cognitive boost may last up to 24-hours after exercising.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Police committing shocking human rights violations amid ongoing crackdown on protesters
~ Trump wants China’s help in making peace in Ukraine. He’s unlikely to get it
~ Western self-sufficiency in computer chips is just not going to happen
~ Three promising outcomes from the world’s first official summit to conserve and restore mangroves
~ St John’s wort: six drug interactions you should know about
~ Guinea: Authorities must carry out an independent and impartial investigation into the dramatic incident at the Nzérékoré stadium and the security forces’ behaviour
~ Ebola: how a vaccine turned a terrifying virus into a preventable disease
~ South Africa wants to make alcohol more expensive. Why it’s a good idea – health economist
~ South Africa’s low-cost housing model is broken – study suggests how to fix it
~ Shrink by Rachel M. Thomas: a compelling graphic novel about navigating fatphobia as a young woman
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter