Guinea: Authorities must carry out an independent and impartial investigation into the dramatic incident at the Nzérékoré stadium and the security forces’ behaviour

By Amnesty International
Two weeks on from the deaths of dozens of people at a football match in Nzérékoré on 1 December, the Guinean authorities must carry out an independent and impartial investigation into the causes of these deaths and guarantee the right to freedom of expression, Amnesty International said today. "The government's current silence, coupled with a […]


