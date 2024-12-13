Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s low-cost housing model is broken – study suggests how to fix it

By Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, Associate Professor Economic Management Sciences, University of Pretoria
The backlog of subsidised public housing in South Africa is estimated at 2.4 million. In this interview, Hlengiwe Maila, a research fellow at the School of Public Management and Administration at the University of Pretoria, answers questions posed by associate professor Adrino Mazenda about possible solutions. Maila’s PhD…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guinea: Authorities must carry out an independent and impartial investigation into the dramatic incident at the Nzérékoré stadium and the security forces’ behaviour
~ Ebola: how a vaccine turned a terrifying virus into a preventable disease
~ South Africa wants to make alcohol more expensive. Why it’s a good idea – health economist
~ Shrink by Rachel M. Thomas: a compelling graphic novel about navigating fatphobia as a young woman
~ How tiny hoverflies migrate thousands of miles
~ Why AI eyes-open meditation apps could do more harm than good for your mental health
~ Who is Syria’s new prime minister – and what will he do?
~ The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will delight fans of Peter Jackson’s trilogy – but offers no fresh twist
~ Earning half the minimum wage: new report reveals pressures on artists to sustain creative life
~ Rail disruption in the UK is so common that the economic damage it causes is barely noticed – but change is possible
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS