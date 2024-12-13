Why AI eyes-open meditation apps could do more harm than good for your mental health
By Emma Palmer-Cooper, Lecturer in Psychology, Centre for Innovation in Mental Health, University of Southampton
Ben Ainsworth, Associate professor in Psychology, University of Southampton
Rose Seneviratne, Doctoral Researcher, Mindfulness for Mental Health in Young Adults, University of Southampton
Easy, portable and convenient. The latest AI-powered wellbeing and meditation apps may sound like the ideal solution for those looking for peace in a chaotic world, but can an AI app really replace the expertise of a human meditation guide? Not easily.
Meditation aims to improve attention and self-awareness through cognitive training, improving self-regulation and bringing…
