Human Rights Observatory

Who is Syria’s new prime minister – and what will he do?

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
Dressed in a modest grey suit and tie with a light blue shirt, bald and bearded, 41-year-old Mohammed al-Bashir addressed his fellow Syrians on Tuesday from behind a desk in an empty conference room. Asking for “stability and calm”, he announced that he would serve as the head of a transitional government until March 1.

Less than two weeks ago, any such address would have been given by Bashar al-Assad, the brutal dictator who had overseen the killing of hundreds of thousands of Syria’s citizens and the displacement…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
