Rail disruption in the UK is so common that the economic damage it causes is barely noticed – but change is possible
By Feng Li, Chair of Information Management, Associate Dean for Research & Innovation, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
Recent disruption to Britain’s rail network, caused by a fault in its outdated nationwide radio system, was more than just an inconvenience for thousands of commuters. It was a stark reminder of how far the UK has fallen behind in its critical infrastructure.
It’s a particularly bitter irony given that Britain was the birthplace of the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 13, 2024