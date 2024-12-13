Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rail disruption in the UK is so common that the economic damage it causes is barely noticed – but change is possible

By Feng Li, Chair of Information Management, Associate Dean for Research & Innovation, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
Recent disruption to Britain’s rail network, caused by a fault in its outdated nationwide radio system, was more than just an inconvenience for thousands of commuters. It was a stark reminder of how far the UK has fallen behind in its critical infrastructure.

It’s a particularly bitter irony given that Britain was the birthplace of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
