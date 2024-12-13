Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Landmine Transfers Contravene Long-Standing Policy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Campaign to Ban Landmines holds a demonstration during the Mine Ban Treaty’s Fifth Review Conference in Siem Reap, Cambodia on November 26, 2024 to protest a United States decision to transfer antipersonnel landmines.  © 2024, International Campaign to Ban Landmines. (Washington, DC, December 11, 2024) – The Biden administration’s decision to transfer internationally banned antipersonnel landmines to Ukraine risks civilian lives and contravenes longstanding United States policy, Human Rights Watch said today in issuing a question-and-answer…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
