Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Hosting UN Internet Conference Amid Crackdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A message is typed on a smartphone, July 2022.  © 2022 Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/picture alliance via Getty Images (Beirut) – Saudi Arabia is hosting a major United Nations conference on internet governance while dozens of people remain imprisoned for peaceful online speech, Human Rights Watch said today. Many are charged under the country’s abusive counterterrorism law, and the authorities conduct invasive surveillance of civil society members at home and abroad. The 19th annual meeting of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF) will be held from December 15 to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is the drug captagon and how is it linked to Syria’s fallen Assad regime?
~ The Coalition reveals the cost of its nuclear power plan – but the devil is in the missing detail
~ Türkiye: No Transparency on Earthquake Deaths Inquiry
~ US Landmine Transfers Contravene Long-Standing Policy
~ UN Security Council Recommits to Protecting People with Disabilities
~ A new treaty could prevent some misappropriation of Māori and Indigenous design – and shouldn’t be ignored
~ Teenage prodigy Gukesh D defeats Ding Liren to become youngest world chess champion
~ The work of Chinese artist Cao Fei explores our brave new human condition in a technological world
~ A sustainable, circular economy could counter Trump’s tariffs while strengthening international trade
~ Tech companies claim AI can recognise human emotions. But the science doesn’t stack up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter