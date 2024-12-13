Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council Recommits to Protecting People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Emina Ćerimović speaks at the United Nations Security Council “Arria formula” meeting on December 6, 2024. © 2024 Private On December 6, I briefed the United Nations Security Council at its first informal meeting in five years on the protection of people with disabilities in armed conflict. During the meeting, I shared evidence collected over a decade and a video from Ghazal, a 15-year-old girl with a disability from Gaza, to demonstrate that in conflict-affected communities, people with disabilities are among those most at risk, yet they remain largely…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
