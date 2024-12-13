Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new treaty could prevent some misappropriation of Māori and Indigenous design – and shouldn’t be ignored

By Jessica C Lai, Professor of Commercial Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
In 2024, two treaties were signed to protect the rights of Indigenous groups. But the second one, signed in November with little fanfare, is the one that could protect Māori knowledge and design.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Teenage prodigy Gukesh D defeats Ding Liren to become youngest world chess champion
~ The work of Chinese artist Cao Fei explores our brave new human condition in a technological world
~ A sustainable, circular economy could counter Trump’s tariffs while strengthening international trade
~ Tech companies claim AI can recognise human emotions. But the science doesn’t stack up
~ How is the Big Bash League faring after 14 years of ups and downs – and what’s next?
~ From bells to choirs, different ‘timbres’ ring in the Christmas holiday season
~ Naughty, often naked, deeply wild: F Christmas is a joyous gift at the time we need it most
~ At least 68 journalist killings in 2024, UNESCO reports
~ Santa, maybe? Why we have different names for who ‘hurries down the chimney’ on Christmas
~ This holiday season, ‘Don’t Call Me Resilient’ brings you a booklist with your playlist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter