Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teenage prodigy Gukesh D defeats Ding Liren to become youngest world chess champion

By David Smerdon, Assistant Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
A dramatic blunder sealed a match between Indian and Chinese chess champions that has highlighted the resurgent popularity of the ancient game.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A new treaty could prevent some misappropriation of Māori and Indigenous design – and shouldn’t be ignored
~ The work of Chinese artist Cao Fei explores our brave new human condition in a technological world
~ A sustainable, circular economy could counter Trump’s tariffs while strengthening international trade
~ Tech companies claim AI can recognise human emotions. But the science doesn’t stack up
~ How is the Big Bash League faring after 14 years of ups and downs – and what’s next?
~ From bells to choirs, different ‘timbres’ ring in the Christmas holiday season
~ Naughty, often naked, deeply wild: F Christmas is a joyous gift at the time we need it most
~ At least 68 journalist killings in 2024, UNESCO reports
~ Santa, maybe? Why we have different names for who ‘hurries down the chimney’ on Christmas
~ This holiday season, ‘Don’t Call Me Resilient’ brings you a booklist with your playlist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter