The work of Chinese artist Cao Fei explores our brave new human condition in a technological world

By Shuxia Chen, Lecturer, School of Art & Design, UNSW Sydney
Cao Fei’s first retrospective in Australia, My City is Yours at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, sets out to overstimulate the senses.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
