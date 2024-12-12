Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This holiday season, ‘Don’t Call Me Resilient’ brings you a booklist with your playlist

By Ateqah Khaki, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Vinita Srivastava, Senior Editor, Culture + Society | Host + Exec. Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Thought-provoking reads for the critical thinker on your gift list. Each book connects with a past Don’t Call Me Resilient episode. Listen alongside reading to bring the scholar & their ideas to life.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
