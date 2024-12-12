Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Assad’s fall means for the Middle East – and Russia

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
This article was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email newsletter. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

Recalling the past week, two famous quotes spring to mind. Lenin is often credited with saying: “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen” (although whether the Russian revolutionary leader actually uttered these words…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From ‘ghost guns’ to gangs, 5 lessons from Canada for NZ firearms reform
~ Are tobacco and cannabis economic substitutes or complements? New research suggests it changes with age
~ Many people don’t get financial advice even though it can help ensure a comfortable retirement
~ Decorating your Christmas tree? Try these crafts inspired by Aussie plants and animals
~ Will we have a COVID wave, spike or blip this Christmas? It depends where you live
~ Friday essay: Ukraine is the world’s most heavily mined country. Meet some of the people cleaning up this deadly mess
~ Sudan: SAF airstrike on crowded market a flagrant war crime
~ England’s planned pay increase for teachers isn’t enough to recruit the 6,500 more the government wants
~ US role in Syria is unclear in wake of Assad’s fall from power
~ What the US Supreme Court will consider when it rules on gender-affirming care for trans children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter