Decorating your Christmas tree? Try these crafts inspired by Aussie plants and animals

By Caitlyn Forster, Associate Lecturer, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Laura Nicole Driessen, Postdoctoral researcher in radio astronomy, University of Sydney
Let’s cast the holly, snowmen and reindeer aside to decorate our homes with Aussie Christmas crafts instead. How about Christmas beetle baubles, paper parrots and ornamental echidnas?The Conversation


