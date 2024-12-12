Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

England’s planned pay increase for teachers isn’t enough to recruit the 6,500 more the government wants

By Joshua Fullard, Assistant Professor of Behavioural Science, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Before the 2024 general election, Labour pledged in its manifesto to recruit 6,500 new teachers in response to England’s continuing teacher recruitment and retention crisis. Now, this recruitment target is central to the government’s plans to deliver its “national mission” to break down the barriers to opportunity facing children.

The National Foundation for Educational…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Assad’s fall means for the Middle East – and Russia
~ From ‘ghost guns’ to gangs, 5 lessons from Canada for NZ firearms reform
~ Are tobacco and cannabis economic substitutes or complements? New research suggests it changes with age
~ Many people don’t get financial advice even though it can help ensure a comfortable retirement
~ Decorating your Christmas tree? Try these crafts inspired by Aussie plants and animals
~ Will we have a COVID wave, spike or blip this Christmas? It depends where you live
~ Friday essay: Ukraine is the world’s most heavily mined country. Meet some of the people cleaning up this deadly mess
~ Sudan: SAF airstrike on crowded market a flagrant war crime
~ US role in Syria is unclear in wake of Assad’s fall from power
~ What the US Supreme Court will consider when it rules on gender-affirming care for trans children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter