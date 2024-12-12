We interviewed 30 Black public school teachers in Philadelphia to understand why so many are leaving the profession
By Lynnette Mawhinney, Professor of Urban Education and Senior Associate Dean for Strategic Academic Initiatives, Rutgers University - Newark
Leana Cabral, Ph.D. Candidate in Sociology and Education, Columbia University
Tracey, a high school teacher in the Philadelphia School District, remembers the hurtful comments she heard from parents when she started her career over a decade ago as a young Black teacher in what was then a predominantly white area of southwest Philly.
“I can recall white parents making comments saying, ‘Oh, this young Black teacher who doesn’t have children herself – how is she supposed to teach my child?” she said. “And I’m like, what does my race and the fact that I don’t have children…
