Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We interviewed 30 Black public school teachers in Philadelphia to understand why so many are leaving the profession

By Lynnette Mawhinney, Professor of Urban Education and Senior Associate Dean for Strategic Academic Initiatives, Rutgers University - Newark
Leana Cabral, Ph.D. Candidate in Sociology and Education, Columbia University
Tracey, a high school teacher in the Philadelphia School District, remembers the hurtful comments she heard from parents when she started her career over a decade ago as a young Black teacher in what was then a predominantly white area of southwest Philly.

“I can recall white parents making comments saying, ‘Oh, this young Black teacher who doesn’t have children herself – how is she supposed to teach my child?” she said. “And I’m like, what does my race and the fact that I don’t have children…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Assad’s fall means for the Middle East – and Russia
~ From ‘ghost guns’ to gangs, 5 lessons from Canada for NZ firearms reform
~ Are tobacco and cannabis economic substitutes or complements? New research suggests it changes with age
~ Many people don’t get financial advice even though it can help ensure a comfortable retirement
~ Decorating your Christmas tree? Try these crafts inspired by Aussie plants and animals
~ Will we have a COVID wave, spike or blip this Christmas? It depends where you live
~ Friday essay: Ukraine is the world’s most heavily mined country. Meet some of the people cleaning up this deadly mess
~ Sudan: SAF airstrike on crowded market a flagrant war crime
~ England’s planned pay increase for teachers isn’t enough to recruit the 6,500 more the government wants
~ US role in Syria is unclear in wake of Assad’s fall from power
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter