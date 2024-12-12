Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea shook a presidential power grab – failure to impeach now risks damaging democracy

By Myunghee Lee, Assistant Professor, Michigan State University
Sungik Yang, Assistant Professor of History, Arizona State University
In 1972, a South Korean president instigated a self-coup and succeeded. Understanding why – and why the latest attempt failed – helps explain how far the country’s democracy has progressed and how fragile it could become.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
